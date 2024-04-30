Snap Fitness in Market Quay, Pulheim Parade started welcoming visitors at 4pm this afternoon. Franchisee Zabir Ali said his team couldn’t wait to get going.

He told The News: “I’m really excited to bring Snap Fitness Fareham to the local community. It’s a very amazing facility, the largest Snap Fitness in the country.

NOW READ: Sneak peak at new gym

"We’ve got the best kit, loads of cardio machines and strength equipment, six squat racks, classes, spin and hit studios, and lots of great changing facilities as well.”

Fitness fanatics were given a sneak peak of the facility last month, with a time-lapse video showing what’s inside. Anticipation around the gym’s opening has been at fever pitch.

Mr Ali added: “The reaction so far has been overwhelming. Everyone who has come in has said ‘wow’. All our team are really looking forward to helping our customers achieve their fitness goals.”

The franchise has a 15-year lease at the venue, boasting 15,000 square foot of space. A coffee shop and a co-working area are scheduled to be opened alongside the fitness centre this summer.

1 . Snap Fitness Fareham Snap Fitness in Pulhein Parade, Fareham, opens its doors at 4pm today (April 30). Pictured is: (l-r) Ben Fletcher, general manager, and Zabir Ali, franchisee. Photo: Sarah Standing (290424-1333) Photo Sales

2 . Snap Fitness Fareham Snap Fitness promises visitors access to state-of-the-art gym equipment. Pictured is: Ben Fletcher, general manager. Photo: Sarah Standing (290424-1358) Photo Sales

3 . Snap Fitness Fareham The interior of Snap Fitness. Photo: Sarah Standing (290424-1302) Photo Sales

4 . Snap Fitness Fareham The interior of Snap Fitness. Photo: Sarah Standing (290424-1275) Photo Sales