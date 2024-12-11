Poundstretcher is opening in the old Dorothy Perkins unit on Thursday, December 12 at 9am and is expected to draw in a host of shoppers looking for bargains during the busy period of Christmas shopping.

To celebrate the opening, Poundstretcher will be giving the first 100 customers goodie bags, while entertainment will be on show for people as they check out the goods on offer.

The new store will sell a range of branded and non-branded products from DIY to household cleaning and health and beauty. It will also be the home to the Pet Hut, an animal loving section of the store will give pet owners the chance to choose from hundreds of products for their furry friends at discounted prices.

Poundstretcher has shops across the UK including an existing store in Cosham High Street, with its previous shops in North End and at the Victory Retail Park closing over the years.

