Solent LEP 'repositioned' to tackle net zero carbon targets and post-Covid economic recovery

Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) work with authorities and businesses in their respective regions for economic growth and securing funding.

All LEPs and how the operate are being reviewed by the government this year, meaning those at the top may well need to change their priorities going forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Johnson, chairman at Solent LEP. Picture: Sarah Standing (142411-6697)

The handling of funding for business projects has already been given back to local authorities by the government, with LEPs instead shifting focus towards sustainability and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the LEP network, Mark Bretton, has said that business support should be the top priority going forward.

Brian Johnson, chairman of the Solent LEP, said: 'We've worked positively with local authority partners to support applications in the local area for additional capital funding, and we continue to work with government to ensure the LEPs have a strong role in 'levelling up' moving forward.

'A particular emphasis for the Solent LEP will be continuing to drive local economic recovery through business support and working with partners to ensure we have the right skills in our region to support growth and prosperity; alongside a strategic focus on specific sectors which are vital to our region's success, such as maritime, and the successful development of the Solent Freeport.

'The Solent LEP's programme of activity has been repositioned to meet future priorities, addressing economic challenges and maximising opportunities to lead the region to prosperity.'

Mr Johnson added that there is a £65m investment programme in place to support the Solent economy over the next three years.

SEE ALSO: Decision due on controversial plans for new student accommodation block in Portsmouth

Sustainability has also become a much higher priority, given the need to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

'In the time the Solent LEP has been operating, we've run a number of funding programmes, and we continue to do so,' he said.

'For example, this autumn we will be launching a timely new funding call to help businesses become more sustainable and reach net zero as the economy recovers.