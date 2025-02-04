Solent's Maritime Trailblazers Invited to Propel Innovation in Clean Maritime Funding Opportunity

Maritime UK Solent is calling on businesses and innovators across the region to take part in a unique opportunity to propel their maritime decarbonisation projects forward through the national Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round Six (CMDC6).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maritime UK Solent is calling on businesses and innovators across the region to take part in a unique opportunity to propel their maritime decarbonisation projects forward through the national Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round Six (CMDC6). A briefing session on CMDC6 will be held on 13 February 2025 at Southampton Solent University.

It will feature speakers from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Innovate UK, who will provide valuable insights into the competition’s objectives, criteria, and application process. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with the competition organisers and ask questions, as well as team up with other organisations to potentially strengthen applications, making it an essential event for anyone interested in maritime decarbonisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stu Baker, Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent, said: “The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is a game-changer for maritime organisations. Solent organisations have been incredibly successful in previous rounds of this funding competition, and CMDC6 offers yet another fantastic opportunity to build on that success.

Solent businesses and innovators are invited to take part in the national Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round Six (CMDC6)

"With the Solent region at the heart of the UK’s maritime industry, this funding represents a significant opportunity for local organisations to lead the way in clean maritime innovation, and this event will provide an opportunity to help them position themselves for success”.

Maritime businesses in the Solent have already demonstrated their excellence in this field, securing over £8.3 million in funding during a previous round of the competition. These projects included cutting-edge solutions to reduce emissions and improve sustainability, reinforcing the region’s position as a UK leader in maritime decarbonisation.

The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, backed by £30m of government funding, aims to support pioneering projects that reduce emissions from the maritime sector, boost innovation, and contribute to the growth of coastal economies. It is part of a suite of interventions launched by the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE). UK SHORE aims to transform the UK into a global leader in the design and manufacturing of clean maritime technology. The event is free to attend and open to the Solent’s businesses, researchers, and stakeholders interested in clean maritime technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch event agenda includes: Presentations from DfT and Innovate UK experts. Insights into the application process and eligibility criteria. A Q&A session to engage directly with the competition’s organisers. Networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers. For more information about the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round Six and to book onto the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/launch-of-clean-maritime-demonstration-competition-cmdc6-tickets-1223731667359?aff=oddtdtcreator