Customers lined up waiting for the bakery to open and by the end of the day, there was virtually no stock left after locals had cleaned them out of cakes and pastries.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

She said: “It has been amazing. We had a few from 8:30 when we opened and it didn’t stop until about 2:30. We have been getting pasties and lardy cakes from our Fareham shop to try and keep up and it has been amazing. Everyone has been very happy.