News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Soothills Bakery celebrates successful first day after opening in Portchester

Soothills Bakery has opened its doors in Portchester and the team witnessed queues out of the door with customers on their first day.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The bakery opened on October 16 at 8:30am and the team were welcomed to the area with an ‘amazing’ first day.

Customers lined up waiting for the bakery to open and by the end of the day, there was virtually no stock left after locals had cleaned them out of cakes and pastries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucy Moyse, Portchester bakery manager, said that they had to stock up throughout the morning in order to keep up.

Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Pictured is: (l-r) Lucy Moyse, Portchester bakery manager, Paulette Jenner, Angela Moyse, director of Soothills Bakery and Libby Edwards. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9836)Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Pictured is: (l-r) Lucy Moyse, Portchester bakery manager, Paulette Jenner, Angela Moyse, director of Soothills Bakery and Libby Edwards. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9836)
Soothills Bakery opened in West Street, Portchester, on Monday, October 16. Pictured is: (l-r) Lucy Moyse, Portchester bakery manager, Paulette Jenner, Angela Moyse, director of Soothills Bakery and Libby Edwards. Picture: Sarah Standing (161023-9836)
Most Popular

She said: “It has been amazing. We had a few from 8:30 when we opened and it didn’t stop until about 2:30. We have been getting pasties and lardy cakes from our Fareham shop to try and keep up and it has been amazing. Everyone has been very happy.

"Everything has gone, apart from a couple of cakes and some bread.”

Related topics:Fareham