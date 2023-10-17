Soothills Bakery celebrates successful first day after opening in Portchester
The bakery opened on October 16 at 8:30am and the team were welcomed to the area with an ‘amazing’ first day.
Customers lined up waiting for the bakery to open and by the end of the day, there was virtually no stock left after locals had cleaned them out of cakes and pastries.
Lucy Moyse, Portchester bakery manager, said that they had to stock up throughout the morning in order to keep up.
She said: “It has been amazing. We had a few from 8:30 when we opened and it didn’t stop until about 2:30. We have been getting pasties and lardy cakes from our Fareham shop to try and keep up and it has been amazing. Everyone has been very happy.
"Everything has gone, apart from a couple of cakes and some bread.”