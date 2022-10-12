The Paint Chill Co. holds events twice a week across Portsmouth and Hampshire that allow people to learn how to paint and create their own pieces of art in one session.

It was set up by artist Jessa Speed in June 2018 to allow more people to learn how to paint while having fun with friends.

Now, Jessa, who is from Southsea, is helping professionals to take a break from the stresses and hard work of a corporate environment, while bonding with colleagues with her workplace offering.

Southsea artist, Jessa Speed, is urging corporate companies to consider painting workshops for their teambuilding activities.

She and her team of artists are offering sessions to companies across Hampshire that can be used as either employee benefits or as a team-building exercise.

Jessa, 31, said: ‘As kids we are really good at picking up new skills. We are adaptable and we have a thriving imagination. This is because when we are little, we are constantly playing and creating using both sides of the brain.

‘Through activities where we get to play again such as painting, we are able to spark the right side of our brain and reconnect the bridges between the two. Improving our memory, imagination and our ability to come up with new concepts and ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea artist, Jessa Speed, is urging corporate companies to consider painting workshops for their teambuilding activities.

‘Not only that, but by completing a full painting in only two hours, the team will have a huge sense of achievement, boosting moral and sending the happy endorphins all through their bodies which can be transferred into improving the mindset to taking on new and unfamiliar tasks with confidence.’

The company has worked with national organisations such as Expedia, Deloitte and P&G.

She has found that since launching it, more companies are opting for the more creative activity over things like team lunches or drinks, as it accommodates more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessa said: ‘Something like this is totally different and unusual. Things like going for drinks often leave people out who don’t drink for various reasons, whereas everyone can pick up a paint brush and get stuck into a painting. People are often surprised at how well they do at the end of it, too.’