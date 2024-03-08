Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Hudson, owner of SBK which is continuing to operate during the appeal process, told The News he is dedicated to making changes to ensure that all of his staff receive further training in a bid to keep every customer and staff member safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea Brunch Klub is working to ensure that there are measures in place following anti-social behaviour concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Basically we are regenerating our licensing training for everybody so they can spot the signs of people that have had too much to drink, how to deal with them and how to keep them safe - so we aren't just putting people out on the streets so we are making sure they are looked after.

"We will make sure that we have SIA trained staff and we have organised Vespasian security to do a training course with our staff so that our staff can spot the signs of trouble and intervene before it gets to the point where people are throwing punches. We operate a Challenge 25 system so we will be refreshing everyone's knowledge on this."

Despite the Elm Grove venue being popular for brunch, Mr Hudson said it also serves some other tasty dishes including a Sunday roast which is a favourite amongst customers. There is also a range of non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails available and various menus to choose from which are not part of the brunch section.

There are also some changes being made to the opening times. Mr Hudson added: "We won't be trading until 2am, which we could do, so we will be closing early - we have already made adjustments to our sound and Environmental Health has given us the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are going to continue our bottomless brunches. You get a cocktail or a glass of prosecco, once you have finished that we come over an refill it. We don't leave any jugs or bottles on tables so that gives us the chance to recognise whether that person has had too much and needs some water or a break."