Semmens of Southsea has been in business for 40 years and has become a staple outlet in Furness Road. George Semmens started the vehicle repair business, alongside Billie, while working as a fireman in 1982, growing it from humble beginnings to a family operation.

Their son Luc worked alongside his dad George as an apprentice and is now running it and carrying on family traditions. He said: ‘It doesn’t matter whether we are working on an Aston Martin or a Fiat 500, we treat the cars and their owners all the same.

Semmens of Southsea is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Pictured is Luc (foreground) and the Semmens of Southsea team

‘We have people travelling from far and wide to bring their cars here for MoTs, services and repairs - we had a guy who used to bring his car down from Scotland and another person came from Cornwall the other day. Customers have remained loyal and now we are dealing with their children and grandchildren. Looking after cars is more about diagnostics than the old-fashioned nuts and bolts but it’s still a great business to be in.’

The motoring industry has transformed since Semmens was first established – working on the popular Ford Escort to Aston Martins and Fiat 500s. Luc’s family lived above the garage in the early days.

Since he climbed the ranks of his family’s business, Luc is just as keen to give young people a chance to build their careers as mechanics. They have just taken on a new apprentice, Harry.

Semmens of Southsea, in Furness Road, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Back in the 90’s Luc (left) was an apprentice and dad George in his white ‘lab coat.’

Luc added: ‘We have female mechanics as part of the team, and I like to encourage a mix as it creates a good balance in the workplace.’ In a nod to the traditions of his father, Luc still handwrites every single invoice and prepares the paperwork as it was done when the garage was set up.