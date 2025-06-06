Southsea Model Village has been put for sale ‘with a heavy heart’, with high hopes someone new will step in and help to make its future ‘truly special’.

The model village has been operated by the the Wilson family for the past decade and has been a beloved part of Southsea’s history for nearly 70 years. But the recent death of their father Ian, has led to the decision of his sons Mark and Dean to pass on the torch to someone new.

Announcing the sale they said it was with great sadness that they had reached the decision, but said they have high hopes the Southsea landmark will thrive under new owners.

In a statement they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to put the village up for sale.

“As a family, we have cherished owning and operating this special place for the past 10 years, but since the passing of our dear dad Ian, things just haven’t felt the same. It was always our dream for the village to remain a family affair, and now we feel it is time to pass this incredible opportunity on to someone new.”

The asking price of £82,000 includes:

A unique and iconic model village with a 19 year lease with automatic option to renew

A fully fitted café/snack bar next to the popular Canoe Lake park as well as an outside seating area

A dedicated team of volunteers who help bring the village to life

“Whether you are a family or a couple looking for an exciting business venture, Southsea Model Village offers a fantastic opportunity to be part of something truly special,” the statement said. “Southsea Model Village is a beloved part of Southsea’s history for nearly 70 years.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sale opportunity is asked to email [email protected].