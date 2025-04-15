Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southsea Model Village has backed an “important message” on renewable energy for its latest addition - which features models of Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Reform MP Nigel Farage.

Good Energy, the renewable electricity supplier and service provider, has today opened the gates to ‘Sunshine Place’ at the model village.

The B Corp-certified energy company has equipped Sunshine Place, the newest neighbourhood in Southsea Model Village , with handmade miniature heat pumps and solar panels, showcasing the huge range of UK homes that can be made more efficient with renewable technology. There are 12 new homes outfitted with solar panels and heat pumps, as well as eight retrofitted existing homes and businesses.

The two-week installation, open to the public between 12 - 26 April, hopes to inspire visitors and drive action from politicians to recognise the role small green energy generators can have on the country’s clean power goals.

Good Energy has also written to MPs close to the issue of the clean energy transition, calling on them to revisit the now-defunct Sunshine Bill, which would have mandated solar as standard on all new homes. The letters, which feature an attention-grabbing pop-up house, also advocate for the removal of green levies from electricity bills and moving them into general taxation, which would make heating a home with a heat pump more cost-efficient while lowering energy bills for everyone.

Lastly Good Energy has called for more funding to be made available for lower income households for solar and heat pumps, to make access to clean technologies fairer.

Dotted around the Sunshine Place site are handmade scale models of the nation’s most vocal renewable champions and sceptics, including Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, a proponent of extra energy bill support for Portsmouth families.

Green champions Ed Miliband, Labour Secretary of State for Energy, Max Wilkinson, Lib Dem MP for Cheltenham and the original member to raise the Sunshine Bill in Parliament also feature, while vocal detractor of green energy Nigel Farage, Reform MP for Clacton, has his own model.

A spokesperson for Good Energy said: “Domestic gas boilers account for 17 per cent of all UK carbon emissions, but by retrofitting the model village with tiny heat pumps and solar panels, Good Energy hopes to playfully champion the accessibility and versatility of renewable energy solutions – and allay concerns about aesthetics.

“Strategically placed placards around the model village debunk misconceptions and outline the grants and subsidies currently available as well as challenge government decisions on ensuring UK homes are prepared for a fully renewable future.”

Nigel Pocklington, CEO at Good Energy, said: “Small changes can have a big impact. Sunshine Place demonstrates what a greener, cleaner future could look like in the UK. As a nation, we need rapid adoption of sustainable energy solutions, but we also know that making that leap is a big decision for consumers, especially considering ever-increasing energy bills.

“Helping people understand their options, the grants available, the money they can save and their potential contribution to the nationwide push towards net zero is what has guided this feel-good campaign and installation."

Mark Wilson and Dean Wilson, owners of Southsea Model Village said, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Good Energy on the construction of Sunshine Place. To be able to support such an important message and use the village to showcase what a sustainably powered future could look like is a great honour.”