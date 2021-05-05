Kingsley’s, an over-25s venue in Osborne Road, will reopen on Friday, May 21 at 7pm.

However the venue – well known for its disco nights since 2009 - will just be operating as a bar with table service to start with due to restrictions.

Business partner Tom Kingsley, who runs the venue with his dad Steve, said they were excited to get back to business.

Steve Kingsley outside Kingsley's in Osborne Road, Southsea

He said: ‘We are hoping to open until 2am, but we will be reviewing it as we go along.

‘We want people to follow the rules so we will see how it goes.

‘We were originally not going to open again until June but every day we are closed we are missing out.

‘It’s the not knowing that’s killing us. We just don’t know if restrictions will actually be lifted in June.

‘It’s been a tough year but there’s no point getting upset about it. People have lost a lot more than us.

‘But we can’t wait to get back to it. People are itching to get out and socialise again. My dad can’t wait to get back and see everyone again.

‘It’s all about seeing people have a good time and enjoy themselves, all in a sensible way so we can reopen properly in June.

‘This opening is about us trying to build back our business and being part of the buzzing scene in Southsea.’

He also said the opening means their seven staff can return, and that they would be looking to hire more.

The venue has cut its maximum numbers allowed in down to 80 people from pre-pandemic levels of 225 to ensure social distancing, and customers will be required to sit at a table.

There will be no dance floor, but Tom hopes that will return later this summer.

He said music will be played, but at a level that won’t encourage dancing.

People are advised to book tables through the venue’s Facebook page, however customers will be let in on the door if there is space available. There will be no entry fee before midnight.

Tom added: ‘There is so much pent-up demand for some enjoyment, we are hopefully going to provide that, but we want to reassure people that we will be going about it in a sensible and safe way.’

Go to facebook.com/Kingsleysbar/ for more.

