Southsea training firm to provide free first aid courses to British soldiers travelling to Ukraine

Broadside Training, based in Southsea, has begun an initiative to support British Nationals travelling to join the Ukrainian International Legion.

The scheme hopes to support those joining the Ukrainian forces, providing completely free first aid training that teaches a fundamental understanding of injuries seen in an active warzone.

Oliver Gardiner, managing director of Broadside Training, and Heather Todd, manager of the Broadside Training Centre developed the scheme in an effort to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Since the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for foreign nationals to join Ukrainian forces, people from the UK have travelled to Ukraine’s frontlines.

The Southsea-based company was ‘desperate’ to offer some support to those leaving the UK behind to fight.

The course is only offered to those able to prove their communication with the Ukrainian Embassy – to ensure the appropriate procedures are undertaken prior to their enlistment.

Heather said: ‘Any conflict carries the risk of death or serious injury, if offering free first aid training saves just one life then it’s the least we can do’.

The course will focus solely on injuries found on a battlefield, and how to manage them to preserve life.

Oliver Gardiner added: ‘We felt it was important to support those people wishing to join the newly formed International Legion.’

‘We understood many people travelling to fight didn’t have previous military experience, so providing them with fundamental medical skills for the worst case scenarios means we can support them in any position they might find themselves in.’

Since advertising the scheme on social media, the firm has been spurred on in its effort to support Ukraine as it received over 10,000 views and more than 200 shares.

‘The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has demonstrated the nature of British people, with many stepping up to support Ukraine in their fight for their homeland. We also wanted to help, so Heather and I brainstormed ways to utilise our services as best we can,’ added Oliver

The company is also looking for other training agencies interested in helping to expand the programme, and is appealing to firms for their backing.

For more information on the scheme and how to access the course visit broadsidetraining.co.uk or contact [email protected]

