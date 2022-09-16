Southsea's Oxfam charity shop to close after rent hike
AN OXFAM charity shop in Southsea is set to close its doors after their rent has been more than doubled.
Devastated volunteers at the Osborne Road shop have put up a sign in the window informing customers that they will be closing, with their final day on Saturday, October 8.
The closure will leave the international aid charity without a shop in the city – the nearest will now be in either Fareham, Lee-on-The-Solent or Chichester.
However, they are not admitting defeat and are already looking for new premises to keep a store in the local area.
Margaret Kemble has been a volunteer in the shop for more than 30 years. She said: ‘We won’t be able to stop the closure of this shop, but there is a strong feeling to try and keep a presence here in Southsea.’
The decision came after the landlord decided to put up their rent for the first time in 15 years, from £13,500 a year to £30,000.
Margaret added: ‘We just can’t afford it. The shop is viable, but not with this increase.
‘We are putting out a plea – if anyone knows a place in the area with a decent rent, please let us know. Headquarters have been very supportive and is saying if we can provide a business case for new premises, they will back us.
‘Unfortunately we have also had to stop taking donations – our backroom is already stuffed to the gunnels, and what we have left will have to go to other shops.’
The shop is run by a core of eight volunteers and one part-time salaried member of staff.
Volunteer Louise Pitt added: ‘It’s not just for the shopping that people come in here, it’s part of the community – people pop in for a chat, and they’re going to lose that too.’
Regular customer Jackie Baynes of St Thomas Street, Old Portsmouth, said: ‘May I say “thank you” to all the managers and pleasant volunteers who have given their talents and time to this shop for the 22 years that I have lived in Old Portsmouth. Osborne Road will be a less interesting road with out it.