Now located at 216-218 Commercial Road, the £600k store enjoys an increased 1,200sq ft, ideal for showing off its extensive collection of eye-wear.

Portsmouth's Specsaver store relocates to bigger site in Commercial Road. Pictured: The opening of the new Specsaver store

On hand to officially declare the store open with a ribbon cutting was existing Specsavers customer, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles who said: "I am delighted to see a well-known brand continually invest in our community. This new store feels very airy and spacious and has impressive innovation that I was unaware of until I came in for a tour. I wish the store and the team every success for the years to come.”

The new store opens at a time when the spotlight shines brightly on eye health across the nation. From 18 September, charity Vision Matters is running an awareness campaign, National Eye Health Week, that encourages people to care for their eyes.

Colin Jenkins, optical director, said: “Another benefit with our new store is job creation. We are looking to recruit additional opticians, contact lens opticians and experienced optical assistants so if you are interested, please get in touch.”

Julia Moulton, retail director said: “We have had a wonderful party atmosphere today in our store and seen lots of old faces and new ones too. Many visiting customers were intrigued by our hearing care services and were unaware we offer earwax removal.