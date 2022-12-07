Specsavers stores in Hampshire set up collection points for Sophie's Legacy ahead of Christmas
THREE Hampshire Specsavers stores have come together to support Sophie’s Legacy at Christmas.
Three Specsavers stores in Waterlooville, Havant and Farlington have joined forces to support Sophie’s Legacy ahead of Christmas, and they have now established themselves as collection points where people can donate items to the charity.
Sophie’s Legacy was established at the beginning of this year after Sophie Fairall lost her battle to a rare type of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma, in September 2021 at age 10.
The ten year old made her mum promise to make hospitals change for the better to see that children and parents receive the best treatment and facilities whilst in their, and Charlotte has been keeping her promise ever since.
The charity has raised thousands of pounds and have been providing life changing support. Specsavers have decided to give the charity some help and have set up collection points, where people are being encouraged to take donations of new toiletries and snacks into the stores.
The donations will then be packaged up and distributed to Queen Alexandra hospital where they will be used on the children’s wards.
Specsavers also has collection points for gifts that will be handed out to children, teenagers and parents spending this Christmas Day on the wards to make the festive season special for those that have to stay in hospital.
Sophie’s Legacy has taken Portsmouth by storm over the last year and it has seen hundreds of people and businesses get on board with supporting the cause to make children in hospital have a better experience.