Sophie’s Legacy was established at the beginning of this year after Sophie Fairall lost her battle to a rare type of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma, in September 2021 at age 10.

Specsavers teams in Havant, Waterlooville and Sainsburys Farlington From left to right: Kristyna Steaton, Gaynor Rose and Maisie Perchard.

The charity has raised thousands of pounds and have been providing life changing support. Specsavers have decided to give the charity some help and have set up collection points, where people are being encouraged to take donations of new toiletries and snacks into the stores.

Specsavers also has collection points for gifts that will be handed out to children, teenagers and parents spending this Christmas Day on the wards to make the festive season special for those that have to stay in hospital.

