Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield is hosting its popular lambing event after two years of cancellations and families from across Hampshire are invited to meet the new-born lambs and learn about Westlands Farm in the spring sunshine.

The lambing event will take place during the Easter school holidays from April 1 – 4, 10am to 4pm. Westlands Farm Shop will be hosting a barbecue with meat straight from the butchery to the grill, and there will be plenty of activities for visitors to get involved with such as welly-wanging, giant tic tac toe, and a bouncy castle.

The team at Westlands Farm has been busy looking after the ewes ahead of the birth of the new arrivals which includes vaccinating the flock to make sure the lambs are protected from diseases that can be fatal, such as tetanus disease.

Westlands Farm Shop prepares for the return of its spring lambing event.

Farm Shop owner Kayleigh Collett said: ‘We are really excited to welcome families and visitors from across Hampshire to come and say hello to the lambs.

‘We haven’t been able to host our annual lambing event since before the Covid 19 pandemic and we are really looking forward to it. We know many of our customers have really missed this spring event.

‘There will be lots of different things for people to enjoy and we are really looking forward to a community and family focused event. Everyone is welcome.’

For more information about Westlands’ lambing event, visit its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram – @WestlandsFarmShop.