Strong support from Maritime sector brings industry awards to life

The Maritime Solent Awards celebrates launching its fourth annual event honouring the region’s maritime industry with of several local leading businesses and organisations already confirmed as sponsors.

The prestigious Awards, a celebration of the Solent maritime cluster’s talent, skill, and innovation, has so far welcomed sponsorship from Associated British Ports, Southampton Solent University, Solent Stevedores, Royal Navy, South Hampshire College Group and Cavendish Consulting.

The 13 Awards showcase the depth and breadth of the regional sector, including the most promising apprentices and cadets, company initiatives that drive sustainability, diversity, contributions to future skill requirements, and those that have built a sizable legacy.

Opportunities to partner with a number of these Awards are available and provide a platform for organisations to enhance their visibility, amplify their messaging and strengthen reputation among its extensive network and over 300 guests on the Awards evening itself.

Guests from sponsors Associated British Ports at last year’s Maritime Solent Awards.

Clive Thomas, Commercial Director at Solent Stevedores, a company that has pledged its support since the Awards began in 2021, said: “The Maritime Solent Awards has had a significant role in further raising our profile in the Solent region. We’re pleased to support the Awards for a fourth consecutive year.”

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Maritime Solent Chair, said: “Support from our sponsors is incredibly important in helping us stage these awards for the sector, and we’re grateful for this commitment from the industry which has resulted in the Awards going from strength to strength each year.

“We look forward to showcasing the incredible people working our regional cluster and celebrating the very best of the Solent region’s maritime sector on the 23rd October.”

Full information on sponsorship packages and awards categories can be found at: https://maritimesolent.com/welcome-to-the-annual-maritime-uk-solent-awards-2025/