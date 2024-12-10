Success brewing for Hampshire coffee shop following Start Up Loan funding

Hampshire-based Bean & Gone has secured a total of £50,000 through the Start Up Loans programme, delivered by GC Business Finance (GCBF) on behalf of the British Business Bank.

The specialty coffee business was founded by Nick Rawbin, a coffee lover with over 10 years of experience in the industry. He initially began working in a coffee shop to support himself at university and has worked across various roles in both chains and independent brands.

During this time, Nick had always wanted to start his own coffee business, so he decided to set up Bean & Gone, a mobile coffee van, in 2023.

The business serves specialty coffee and has collaborated with a local coffee roaster to create a unique blend. The business has become well-loved within its local community and has built strong relationships with its customers.

Bean and Gone

To support its next stage of growth, Bean & Gone secured £50,000 of Start Up Loan financing across two separate £25k loans to move into its first physical premises in Cafe Hogmoor, Bordon. The cafe is in the heart of Hogmoor Inclosure, a 54-hectare green space, home to a variety of habitats and natural features.

As the business settles into its new premises, it is looking to strengthen its strong sense of community in the area and increase its footfall to the enclosure.

Nick Rawbin, Founder of Bean & Gone, said: “Having worked in the coffee industry for over ten years, I am proud to have turned this passion into a well-loved business. We work hard to source the best coffee possible and are keen to champion other small businesses by working with local coffee roasters.

“As a first-time entrepreneur, I was worried about accessing finance, but the GC Business Finance team were really helpful and made the process quick and simple. The funding has helped us to take the business to the next level and open our first shop in Hampshire. The support we have received from our local community already has been amazing and we are excited to now move onto our next stage of growth in Cafe Hogmoor.”

Alex Mearns, Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “In just one year Bean & Gone has already achieved so much growth and has been able to move into its own premises.

“Nick has turned a passion for coffee into a full-time business which is loved by his local community, and we are proud to have been a part of his journey. Daniel Hughes, the underwriter for this deal, and the rest of the GCBF team play an

important role in helping smaller businesses in the South East and beyond to thrive and we look forward to seeing what is next for this business.”

Louise McCoy, Commercial Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank, said: “Nick has followed his love for coffee and transformed it into a business that is well-known by its local community. His determination and success should encourage others to follow their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. It is incredible to see businesses throughout the South East scale and grow through the Start Up Loans programme and I look forward to seeing what Nick will achieve as he moves into his first premises.”