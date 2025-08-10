Vanguard Comics and The Vine, both located in Stokes Road, Gosport, have joined forces to host a free meet and greet with The Portsmouth Ghostbusters, accompanied by Ecto-1C.

The event, which took place yesterday afternoon, saw families pose for pictures with the supernatural crew, enjoy comics at Vanguard Comic shop and get stuck into a Ghostbusters-themed quiz at The Vine.

Take a look at some paranormal pictures from the meet and greet event:

Pictured: Dominic and Beatrice

