In Pictures: Supernatural meet and greet with Portsmouth Ghostbusters and Ecto-1C wows families

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

If there's something strange in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call?

Vanguard Comics and The Vine, both located in Stokes Road, Gosport, have joined forces to host a free meet and greet with The Portsmouth Ghostbusters, accompanied by Ecto-1C.

The event, which took place yesterday afternoon, saw families pose for pictures with the supernatural crew, enjoy comics at Vanguard Comic shop and get stuck into a Ghostbusters-themed quiz at The Vine.

Take a look at some paranormal pictures from the meet and greet event:

