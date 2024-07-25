Swanwick air traffic control centre installs 2,600 solar panels as part of green project

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Swanwick-based Air Traffic Services has completed a project to install more than 2,600 solar panels on the roof of its traffic control centre.

Construction began in late 2023, working with NATS’ facilities management agents Mitie, to install over 2,600 panels on the roof of the Swanwick centre. The project was completed on July 17 and the solar panels are now successfully generating electricity for the centre.

Tim Bullock, Director Supply Chain, Property & FM; Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director; Kimberley Watts, Project Manager; and Richard Kimber, Senior Electrical Engineer at Swanwick air traffic servicesTim Bullock, Director Supply Chain, Property & FM; Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director; Kimberley Watts, Project Manager; and Richard Kimber, Senior Electrical Engineer at Swanwick air traffic services
Tim Bullock, Director Supply Chain, Property & FM; Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director; Kimberley Watts, Project Manager; and Richard Kimber, Senior Electrical Engineer at Swanwick air traffic services | Contributed

Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director, NATS, said: “The deployment of this large-scale project is testament to the excellent work across NATS to reduce our environmental impact and I’m extremely proud to have seen it through to fruition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will continue our efforts to put sustainability at the heart of our decision making as part of the whole aviation industry’s effort to achieve net zero.”

NATS Swanwick handles some of the busiest and most complex airspace in Europe, controlling 200,000 square miles of airspace over England and Wales as well as the complex airspace above London. Air traffic controllers there handle over 1.8 million flights a year.

Related topics:Fareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.