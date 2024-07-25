Swanwick air traffic control centre installs 2,600 solar panels as part of green project
Construction began in late 2023, working with NATS’ facilities management agents Mitie, to install over 2,600 panels on the roof of the Swanwick centre. The project was completed on July 17 and the solar panels are now successfully generating electricity for the centre.
Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director, NATS, said: “The deployment of this large-scale project is testament to the excellent work across NATS to reduce our environmental impact and I’m extremely proud to have seen it through to fruition.
“We will continue our efforts to put sustainability at the heart of our decision making as part of the whole aviation industry’s effort to achieve net zero.”
NATS Swanwick handles some of the busiest and most complex airspace in Europe, controlling 200,000 square miles of airspace over England and Wales as well as the complex airspace above London. Air traffic controllers there handle over 1.8 million flights a year.
