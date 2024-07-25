Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swanwick-based Air Traffic Services has completed a project to install more than 2,600 solar panels on the roof of its traffic control centre.

Construction began in late 2023, working with NATS’ facilities management agents Mitie, to install over 2,600 panels on the roof of the Swanwick centre. The project was completed on July 17 and the solar panels are now successfully generating electricity for the centre.

Tim Bullock, Director Supply Chain, Property & FM; Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director; Kimberley Watts, Project Manager; and Richard Kimber, Senior Electrical Engineer at Swanwick air traffic services | Contributed

Dave Curtis, Safety and Sustainability Director, NATS, said: “The deployment of this large-scale project is testament to the excellent work across NATS to reduce our environmental impact and I’m extremely proud to have seen it through to fruition.

“We will continue our efforts to put sustainability at the heart of our decision making as part of the whole aviation industry’s effort to achieve net zero.”