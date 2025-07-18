Sweaty Betty relocates to larger Gunwharf Quays store - with new site 'already a hit' with shoppers

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 10:47 BST
A thriving clothing store, in the Portsmouth’s iconic shopping outlet, has relocated to a new unit - and it’s already proving a hit with shoppers.

Activewear brand Sweaty Betty, known for its stylish and high-performance women's clothing, has relocated to a much larger unit in Gunwharf Quays in response to growing customer demand.

Sweaty Betty has relocated to a much larger unit in Gunwharf Quays.placeholder image
Sweaty Betty has relocated to a much larger unit in Gunwharf Quays. | Sweaty Betty

Now located in between Reiss and All Saints, the brand new store has undergone a full refurbishment which has already gone down a treat with customers.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are pleased to share that our Sweaty Betty store recently relocated to a larger unit within Gunwharf Quays.

“As a shopping destination, our goal is to ensure guests enjoy the very best our brands have to offer, and the upsized Sweaty Betty store is already proving to be a hit.”

