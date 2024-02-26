Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tap and Tandoor opened in Gunwharf at the end of January and the Indian gastro pub has wasted no time in ingratiating itself in the local community. The independently owned business decided to donate £1 for every person that dines with them in February to Pompey in the Community, a charity affiliated to Portsmouth Football Club that promotes education, healthy living, and sporting participation to people of all ages.

Ajay Kenth from Tap and Tandoor, who also have restaurants in Solihull, Southampton and Peterborough, explained that whenever they open a new store they look to support a local charity. He said: "When we opened in Portsmouth we wanted to find a local charity to work with and Pompey in the Community really stood out for us. The fact that they support adults and children, and their support is varied, it's not just aimed at one demographic. Their association to the football club was also key to us. Every single person that dines with us, whether they just have a drink or a full meal, we will be donating £1 per person to the charity. We are really happy to be working with a new local partner that is making a big difference in the community"

New Gunwharf restaurant, Tap And Tandoor has decided to donate £1 of every February purchase to Pompey in the Community

Ajay also mentioned that this would not be the last initiative they have with the charity. He said "This is a new relationship in the city for us as we have only been open four weeks but we will look to support them in any other way going forwards. We also recently gave away tickets to a match which was donated by the charity, so we will be keen to do more with them. Anything we can do to get involved we will do, as we are an independent business, we are not a conglomerate, we are family owned."