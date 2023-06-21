Left to right: Cllr Suzy Horton, Laura McCarthy, Cheryl Head.

The Community Learning Service, based at The Learning Place in North End, has supported 61 apprentices and 1,350 adult learners this year. Apprentices in Business Administration Level 3, Teaching Assistant Level 3 and Lead Adult Care Worker Level 3 proved the most popular while Team Leading and Early Years are the newest additions.

The service offers apprenticeship standards in a wide range of professional skills to support careers in health, social care, education and business, alongside adult learning courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult Social Care Level 4 apprentice Paige Chandler said: ‘I have gained more skills and knowledge which I use within my role as an assistant practitioner, such as greater knowledge of legislation and what elements need to be part of a care plan to best support residents to highest standards. I also feel that the apprenticeship has helped me personally by developing my confidence.’

Suzy Horton, cabinet member for Children, Families and Education said: ‘Our Community Learning Service works hard to support people, businesses and services in Portsmouth. At the end of another successful year, I commend the hard work and dedication of our staff and learning providers in the delivery of the courses which make a real difference to people’s lives.’

NOW READ: Here 28 Ofsted ratings for local secondary schools