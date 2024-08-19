Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular UK fashion chain is set to close its remaining stores this week, including one in Portsmouth, following its operating companies fall into administration in March.

Ted Baker became a familiar fixture on the high street.

Ted Baker in Gunwharf Quays is expected to be closed by the end of Tuesday, August 20, alongside the remaining 30 stores that are open in the UK. This follows the fall of No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the company that runs Ted Baker’s UK and Europe operation, into administration in March.

The closures mean that over 500 jobs are now at risk as it disappears from the high street. 11 stores were closed by administrators in April in the hope it would improve the performance of the business as they searched for a new operator to take on Ted Baker.

Those hopes now appear to dashed as the remaining sites close with a message on the Ted Baker UK website stating “Goodbye for now.” The site is no longer taking orders but has said they will accept return for the next 14 days if it is a UK order.

The full list of stores closing in the UK and Republic of Ireland can be found below:

- Ashford

– Bath

– Belfast

– Bluewater

– Braintree

– Brent Cross (London)

– Bridgend

– Cannock

– Cheshire Oaks

– Dublin, Grafton Street

– Gatwick North

– Gatwick South

– Glasgow Buchanan Street

– Gloucester Quays

– Heathrow T2

– Heathrow T3

– Heathrow T4

– Heathrow T5

– Kildare

– Livingston

– Luton

– Manchester Shambles

– O2 Outlet

– Portsmouth

– Regent Street (London)

– Sheffield

– St Pancras (London)

– Stansted

– Swindon

– White City (London)

– York