Ted Baker Gunwharf set to close this week along with all UK stores putting 500 jobs at risk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ted Baker in Gunwharf Quays is expected to be closed by the end of Tuesday, August 20, alongside the remaining 30 stores that are open in the UK. This follows the fall of No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the company that runs Ted Baker’s UK and Europe operation, into administration in March.
The closures mean that over 500 jobs are now at risk as it disappears from the high street. 11 stores were closed by administrators in April in the hope it would improve the performance of the business as they searched for a new operator to take on Ted Baker.
Those hopes now appear to dashed as the remaining sites close with a message on the Ted Baker UK website stating “Goodbye for now.” The site is no longer taking orders but has said they will accept return for the next 14 days if it is a UK order.
Ted Baker’s intellectual property is owned by an American company called Authentic Brands, who were part of the search for a new partner to run the retail and online business in the UK and Europe. One potential partner was Mike Ashley's Frasers Group but talks are believed to have broken down leading to the closures.
The full list of stores closing in the UK and Republic of Ireland can be found below:
- Ashford
– Bath
– Belfast
– Bluewater
– Braintree
– Brent Cross (London)
– Bridgend
– Cannock
– Cheshire Oaks
– Dublin, Grafton Street
– Gatwick North
– Gatwick South
– Glasgow Buchanan Street
– Gloucester Quays
– Heathrow T2
– Heathrow T3
– Heathrow T4
– Heathrow T5
– Kildare
– Livingston
– Luton
– Manchester Shambles
– O2 Outlet
– Portsmouth
– Regent Street (London)
– Sheffield
– St Pancras (London)
– Stansted
– Swindon
– White City (London)
– York
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.