The shortlist consists of over 200 worthy restaurants that serve up delicious Asian Curry recipes and this list will be reduced down to 100 businesses that will go through to the final.

Multiple readers reccomended the Akash Indian restaurant. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Faz Ahmed, co-owner of The Akash, said: "We are delighted to have been nominated once again for the Asian curry awards

"It has been an honor to represent Portsmouth in previous years, and we are proud to continue doing so. and we couldn't have done this without the people of Portsmouth. We once again rely on your suppourt.

