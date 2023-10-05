The Akash in Southsea shortlisted in Asian Curry Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Akash has been collecting awards over the last few years and this year is no different with the Asian Curry Awards 2023 announcing that the Southsea restaurant and takeaway has made it into the shortlist.
The shortlist consists of over 200 worthy restaurants that serve up delicious Asian Curry recipes and this list will be reduced down to 100 businesses that will go through to the final.
Those who make it into the final will be invited to a glitzy hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds, being held at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday 19th November.
SEE ALSO: The Akash in Southsea is a finalist in the Curry Restaurant of the year at English Curry Awards 2023
Faz Ahmed, co-owner of The Akash, said: "We are delighted to have been nominated once again for the Asian curry awards
"It has been an honor to represent Portsmouth in previous years, and we are proud to continue doing so. and we couldn't have done this without the people of Portsmouth. We once again rely on your suppourt.
“My father who has operated in the trade for over 50 years has won an award previously to recognise his contribution and achievements. We hope we can again bring another award back to Pompey.”
The Akash also received the award for south east restaurant of the year at the English Curry Awards last year and they are finalists for this year’s English Curry Awards.