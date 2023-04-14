The Akash, an award-winning restaurant in Albert Road, is holding the event on Tuesday, April 25, in support of the Lord Mayor’s charities. The event is being co-hosted by the Cllr Hugh Mason himself.

During his mayoral year, Cllr Mason has been fundraising for a Hovermatt air transfer system for QA Hospital, and for the Honor Waite Help in Need charity.’

From left: Faz Ahmed, Syed Ahmed and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event will also be raising money for Aurora New Dawn, a charity that supports female victims of domestic violence, harassment and more. Alongside their curry, guests will also be treated to two lively performances – first from Bollywood dancers, then from the music group Drumnation.

Co-owner Faz Ahmed said: ‘You really can’t go wrong with drums and Bollywood. It’s our way of thanking our local customers for supporting us and the Lord Mayor’s causes.’

