The Akash: Indian restaurant in Southsea plans fundraising night for three good causes

A beloved Indian restaurant in Southsea will be hosting a charity night later this month.

By David George
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

The Akash, an award-winning restaurant in Albert Road, is holding the event on Tuesday, April 25, in support of the Lord Mayor’s charities. The event is being co-hosted by the Cllr Hugh Mason himself.

During his mayoral year, Cllr Mason has been fundraising for a Hovermatt air transfer system for QA Hospital, and for the Honor Waite Help in Need charity.’

From left: Faz Ahmed, Syed Ahmed and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Habibur RahmanFrom left: Faz Ahmed, Syed Ahmed and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Habibur Rahman
From left: Faz Ahmed, Syed Ahmed and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The event will also be raising money for Aurora New Dawn, a charity that supports female victims of domestic violence, harassment and more. Alongside their curry, guests will also be treated to two lively performances – first from Bollywood dancers, then from the music group Drumnation.

Co-owner Faz Ahmed said: ‘You really can’t go wrong with drums and Bollywood. It’s our way of thanking our local customers for supporting us and the Lord Mayor’s causes.’

The event begins at 6pm at the restaurant. Click here for tickets.

