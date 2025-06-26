The best barbers in the Portsmouth area as voted for by The News readers

By Joe Williams
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 16:44 BST
If you are looking for a fresh trim, there are a number of brilliant barbers in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

So many, that it can be difficult to know where to turn to if you’re looking a new place to go. We asked our readers what the best barbers in the area were and you did not disappoint us.

SEE MORE: The best hair salons in the Portsmouth area as voted for by our readers

There was over 200 comments with a wide selection of barbers held aloft as the best in the area. The list of recommended places was much more than the 14 we have listed here, but to narrow it down, we picked the barbers that had been voted for by more than one person.

The full list of recommended barbers can be found in the comments of our Facebook post.

Here are the 14 best barbers in the Portsmouth area as voted for by our readers:

Here are the 14 best barbers in Portsmouth as voted for by our readers. Photo: Adobe

1. Best barbers in Portsmouth

Here are the 14 best barbers in Portsmouth as voted for by our readers. Photo: Adobe Photo: Leo Lascher/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com

Out of the Blue on Kingston Road was recommended by two of our readers as their go-to barbers.

2. Out of the Blue

Out of the Blue on Kingston Road was recommended by two of our readers as their go-to barbers. Photo: Google

Station Barbers on Isambard Brunel Road was recommended by two of our readers.

3. Station Barbers

Station Barbers on Isambard Brunel Road was recommended by two of our readers. Photo: Google

Baffins Barber Room on Tangier Road was recommended by two of The News' readers.

4. Baffins Barber Room

Baffins Barber Room on Tangier Road was recommended by two of The News' readers. Photo: Google

