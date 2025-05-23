So many, that it can be difficult to know where to turn to if you’re looking a new place to go. We asked our readers what the best salon in the area was and you did not disappoint us.

There was just under 160 comments with a wide selection of hair salons held aloft as the best in the area. The list of recommended places was much more than the 26 we have listed here, but to narrow it down, we picked the hair salons that had been voted for by more than one person.

The full list of recommended eateries can be found in the comments of our Facebook post.

Here are the 26 best hair salons in the Portsmouth area as voted for by our readers:

1 . Redz Hair Salon Redz Hair Salon on Fratton Road was voted for by two of our readers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Molly Caswell Hairdressing & Barbering Molly Caswell Hairdressing on London Road, Hilsea, also received votes from two of our readers. Photo: Joseph Williams Photo Sales

3 . The Lounge The Lounge on West Street, Fareham, received two votes from our readers. Photo: Joseph Williams Photo Sales

4 . Milena's Milena's Hair & Beauty Salon was a favourite of two of our readers. Photo: Joseph Williams Photo Sales