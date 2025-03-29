So many, in fact, it can be difficult to choose where to go for a hot drink and a bite to eat. When we asked our readers to vote for their favourite cafes in the area, you responded in your droves.

Just under 250 people responded highlighting the amazing cafes in Portsmouth. The list of recommended places was much more than 33, but to narrow it down, we picked the cafes that had been voted for by more than one person.

The full list of recommended eateries can be found in the comments of our Facebook post.

Here are the 33 best cafes in Portsmouth as voted for by our readers:

1 . The best cafes in Portsmouth Here are the 33 best cafes in the Portsmouth area as voted for by our readers. Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Peachie Portsmouth Two of our readers recommend Peachie Portsmouth at Buckland Community Centre. Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Bar Aroma Bar Aroma on Havant Road, Drayton, was a favourite café of two of our readers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Café Parisian Café Parisian on Highland Road was selected by two of our readers as their favourite cafe. Photo: Google Photo Sales