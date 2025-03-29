So many, in fact, it can be difficult to choose where to go for a hot drink and a bite to eat. When we asked our readers to vote for their favourite cafes in the area, you responded in your droves.
Just under 250 people responded highlighting the amazing cafes in Portsmouth. The list of recommended places was much more than 33, but to narrow it down, we picked the cafes that had been voted for by more than one person.
The full list of recommended eateries can be found in the comments of our Facebook post.
Here are the 33 best cafes in Portsmouth as voted for by our readers:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.