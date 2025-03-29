The 33 best Cafes in Portsmouth according to The News readers including The Tenth Hole and The Parade Tea Rooms

By Joe Williams
Published 29th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
There are a number of fantastic cafes in Portsmouth.

So many, in fact, it can be difficult to choose where to go for a hot drink and a bite to eat. When we asked our readers to vote for their favourite cafes in the area, you responded in your droves.

Just under 250 people responded highlighting the amazing cafes in Portsmouth. The list of recommended places was much more than 33, but to narrow it down, we picked the cafes that had been voted for by more than one person.

The full list of recommended eateries can be found in the comments of our Facebook post.

Here are the 33 best cafes in Portsmouth as voted for by our readers:

1. The best cafes in Portsmouth

Here are the 33 best cafes in the Portsmouth area as voted for by our readers.

Two of our readers recommend Peachie Portsmouth at Buckland Community Centre.

2. Peachie Portsmouth

Two of our readers recommend Peachie Portsmouth at Buckland Community Centre.

Bar Aroma on Havant Road, Drayton, was a favourite café of two of our readers.

3. Bar Aroma

Bar Aroma on Havant Road, Drayton, was a favourite café of two of our readers.

Café Parisian on Highland Road was selected by two of our readers as their favourite cafe.

4. Café Parisian

Café Parisian on Highland Road was selected by two of our readers as their favourite cafe.

