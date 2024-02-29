Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop is to shut another 75 UK stores within the next six weeks, with the loss of 489 jobs. The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month. Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand. Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets. The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

Among the 75 shops revealed to be in the firing line today are one in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre and in Fareham Shopping Centre. According to national reports, The Body Shop will remain open in Whiteley Village and Gunwharf Quays.

Administrators from FRP Advisory previously said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term."

The Body Shop in Gunwharf Quays will not be affected by the recently announced wave of closures.

The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process. The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products. It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.

Shops will close in:

Aylesbury

Banbury

Barnstaple

Basildon

Battersea

Bedford

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bournemouth Commercial Rd

Bolton

Brixton

Broughton Park

Bury

Camberley

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Chippenham

Cirencester

Croydon

Didcot

Durham

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Gyle Centre

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Epsom

Fareham

Farnborough

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Station

Grimsby

Halifax

Harlow

Hastings

Hempstead Valley

High Wycombe

Huddersfield

Hull

Ilford

Ipswich

Isle of Wight

Islington

Kendal

Kings Lynn

Leeds White Rose

Lewisham Centre

Lichfield

Loughborough

Luton

Macclesfield

Middlesbrough

Morpeth

Newton Abbot

Northampton

Oldham

Perth

Peterborough Queensgate

Portsmouth

Regent Street

Salisbury

Stafford

Stanstead Airside

Stratford Upon Avon

Swansea

Telford

Thanet

Trowbridge

Wakefield Trinity Walk

Walthamstow

Wigan

Woking

Wolverhampton

The following stores will remain open:

Aberdeen

Ashford Outlet

Basingstoke

Bath

Belfast Victoria Square

Birmingham New St.

Birmingham Bullring

Bluewater

Bracknell Lexicon

Bradford Broadway

Braintree Outlet

Brent Cross

Bridgend Outlet

Brighton

Bristol Cabot Circus

Broadgate

Bromley

Bury St Edmonds

Cannock Outlet

Cardiff St Davids

Castleford Outlet

Canterbury Whitefriars

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chesire Oaks Outlet

Chester Foregate Street

Chesterfield

Chichester

Clarks Village Outlet

Colchester

Coventry

Crawley County Mall

Cribbs Causeway

Dalton Park Outlet

Derby Intu

Doncaster Lakeside Outlet

Dudley

Dundee

Dunfermline

Ealing

East Midlands Outlet

Eastbourne

Edinburgh St James

Enfield

Fleetwood Outlet

Foyleside

Glasgow St. Enoch

Gloucester

Gretna Outlet

Guildford High Street

Gunwharf Outlet

Harrogate

Harrow

Hatfield

Hereford Commercial St

Hounslow Treaty Centre

Icon at O2 Outlet

Inverness

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Lancaster

Leamington Spa

Leeds Briggate

Leicester New Shires

Lincoln Waterside

Liverpool One

Livingston Outlet

Llandudno

London Bridge

Lowry Outlet

Maidstone

Manchester Arndale Centre

Manchester Royal Ex

Meadowhall High St

Metro Centre Platinum Mall

Milton Keynes

Newcastle Eldon Sq

Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate

Oxford Street Soho

Oxford Westgate

Poole

Preston

Reading

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Shrewsbury

Skipton

Solihull

Southampton West Quay

Southend

Spalding

St. Albans

Staines

Stockport

Stratford City Westfield

Sunderland

Sutton

Swindon Outlet

Talke Hanley Outlet

Taunton

Thurrock

Trafford Park

Truro

Tunbridge Wells Royal Victoria Place

Uxbridge Market Square

Warrington

Watford

Wembley Outlet

White City Westfield

Whiteley Village

Wimbledon

Winchester

Windsor

Worcester

Worthing

York Coppergate Walk