The Body Shop administration: Portsmouth and Fareham shops to shut as chain to close 75 more UK stores
The Body Shop is to shut another 75 UK stores within the next six weeks, with the loss of 489 jobs. The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month. Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand. Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets. The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."
Among the 75 shops revealed to be in the firing line today are one in Portsmouth's Cascades Shopping Centre and in Fareham Shopping Centre. According to national reports, The Body Shop will remain open in Whiteley Village and Gunwharf Quays.
Administrators from FRP Advisory previously said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term."
The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process. The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products. It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.
Shops will close in:
Aylesbury
Banbury
Barnstaple
Basildon
Battersea
Bedford
Beverley
Bexleyheath
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bournemouth Commercial Rd
Bolton
Brixton
Broughton Park
Bury
Camberley
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Chippenham
Cirencester
Croydon
Didcot
Durham
East Kilbride
Edinburgh Gyle Centre
Edinburgh Princes Mall
Epsom
Fareham
Farnborough
Glasgow Braehead
Glasgow Fort
Glasgow Silverburn
Glasgow Station
Grimsby
Halifax
Harlow
Hastings
Hempstead Valley
High Wycombe
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Ipswich
Isle of Wight
Islington
Kendal
Kings Lynn
Leeds White Rose
Lewisham Centre
Lichfield
Loughborough
Luton
Macclesfield
Middlesbrough
Morpeth
Newton Abbot
Northampton
Oldham
Perth
Peterborough Queensgate
Portsmouth
Regent Street
Salisbury
Stafford
Stanstead Airside
Stratford Upon Avon
Swansea
Telford
Thanet
Trowbridge
Wakefield Trinity Walk
Walthamstow
Wigan
Woking
Wolverhampton
The following stores will remain open:
Aberdeen
Ashford Outlet
Basingstoke
Bath
Belfast Victoria Square
Birmingham New St.
Birmingham Bullring
Bluewater
Bracknell Lexicon
Bradford Broadway
Braintree Outlet
Brent Cross
Bridgend Outlet
Brighton
Bristol Cabot Circus
Broadgate
Bromley
Bury St Edmonds
Cannock Outlet
Cardiff St Davids
Castleford Outlet
Canterbury Whitefriars
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chesire Oaks Outlet
Chester Foregate Street
Chesterfield
Chichester
Clarks Village Outlet
Colchester
Coventry
Crawley County Mall
Cribbs Causeway
Dalton Park Outlet
Derby Intu
Doncaster Lakeside Outlet
Dudley
Dundee
Dunfermline
Ealing
East Midlands Outlet
Eastbourne
Edinburgh St James
Enfield
Fleetwood Outlet
Foyleside
Glasgow St. Enoch
Gloucester
Gretna Outlet
Guildford High Street
Gunwharf Outlet
Harrogate
Harrow
Hatfield
Hereford Commercial St
Hounslow Treaty Centre
Icon at O2 Outlet
Inverness
Kingston-Upon-Thames
Lancaster
Leamington Spa
Leeds Briggate
Leicester New Shires
Lincoln Waterside
Liverpool One
Livingston Outlet
Llandudno
London Bridge
Lowry Outlet
Maidstone
Manchester Arndale Centre
Manchester Royal Ex
Meadowhall High St
Metro Centre Platinum Mall
Milton Keynes
Newcastle Eldon Sq
Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate
Oxford Street Soho
Oxford Westgate
Poole
Preston
Reading
Romford
Rushden Lakes
Shrewsbury
Skipton
Solihull
Southampton West Quay
Southend
Spalding
St. Albans
Staines
Stockport
Stratford City Westfield
Sunderland
Sutton
Swindon Outlet
Talke Hanley Outlet
Taunton
Thurrock
Trafford Park
Truro
Tunbridge Wells Royal Victoria Place
Uxbridge Market Square
Warrington
Watford
Wembley Outlet
White City Westfield
Whiteley Village
Wimbledon
Winchester
Windsor
Worcester
Worthing
York Coppergate Walk
York Depot