The Body Shop administration: Shop shuts in Cascades Shopping Centre as major cosmetic chain collapses
The Body Shop in Cascades shopping centre has closed its doors for the final time following a wave of store closures announced last month. It is joined by the chain's Fareham Shopping Centre store, which has also shut.
A message to customers, posted in the shop window, reads: "Sadly, our store is now closed. Thank you for all your love - it's meant a lot. Please continue to support our business on our website or at your nearest store. Take care, The Body Shop team."
According to national reports, The Body Shop will remain open in Whiteley Village and Gunwharf Quays. In an announcement in late February, administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand. Administrators from FRP Advisory said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term." The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process. The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products. It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.