According to national reports, The Body Shop will remain open in Whiteley Village and Gunwharf Quays. In an announcement in late February, administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand. Administrators from FRP Advisory said in a statement: "After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop's UK business, the joint administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable. This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop's iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term." The chain will continue to trade through stores and online during the administration process. The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products. It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.