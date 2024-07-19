Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth bookshop has announced its closure having previously been given notice by the council who wanted to use the unit for office space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of yet though an agreement has not been made and Shirley is looking at her options for the future of the store. She said: “I’m going to take this opportunity to gather my thoughts and see what else is available in the area. Hopefully we can find somewhere else to continue the community bookstore and get started again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bookstore was opened in 2021. Two years later the local authority purchased the shopping centre in September 2023 and Shirley received a visit in November advising the council would taking the unit to be used as office space.

The Bridge Bookshop will remain open as usual until August 1 with Shirley thanking the shops customers for all of their support.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: "The Bridge Centre is undergoing an exciting transformation to become a vibrant mixed-use space, offering a blend of small offices, co-working areas, and retail opportunities. The centre is already welcoming new tenants who will contribute to this change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To accommodate these exciting additions, some layout adjustments are necessary. The Bridge Centre Bookshop's current location is being considered for conversion to enterprise space, which will generate more income to fund the overall centre and its community initiatives.

"We have been in ongoing discussions with the Bridge Centre Bookshop and offered them an alternative space, Unit 1 (known as the Icey Spicey unit) which is within the centre with a shop front on Fratton Road. They have also been offered additional storage space.

"The lease on the unit currently occupied by the Bridge Centre Bookshop expires on 17 of August. Unit I is currently being refurbished to the highest standards and will be ready for the Bridge Centre Bookshop by the end of their current lease. Standard commercial terms will apply, which include having the correct insurances in place.

"The Bridge Centre project aligns with Portsmouth City Council's long-term vision to revitalise high streets and unlock Fratton's economic potential."