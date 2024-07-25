The Bridge Centre in Fratton welcomes new tenants as Portsmouth City Council's refurbishment plans progress
The renovation of The Bridge Centre in Fratton is progressing with the council announcing the opening of one new store with a further two set to open later this year. The Parenting Network’s Baby Bank is now open, providing resources to local families, and the Fratton Together Pantry and Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum are set to open in the coming months.
Since the shopping centre was purchased by the council in September 2023, it has looked to turn it into a “dynamic mixed-use space”, providing a mixture of office spaces, co-working environments, and local retail stores.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "There is some great work happening at The Bridge Centre. I am delighted to welcome our new tenants to the centre. We are committed to supporting our businesses and community organisations as we work together to revitalise Fratton high street"
The shopping centre remains open while refurbishment of certain retail units continue to progress. The councils aim is for the centre to provide low-cost facilities and business support for local start-ups, small businesses, and community initiatives.
This project forms part of a wider regeneration that is looking to deliver change to the area via improvements to the high street, road network, pedestrian routes, cycleways, while also investing in new homes and employment opportunities.
