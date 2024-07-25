Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council has announced three new tenants for a shopping centre it recently took over.

Portsmouth City Council have announced two new tenants that will be opening in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, as its refurbishment continues. | Portsmouth City Council

The renovation of The Bridge Centre in Fratton is progressing with the council announcing the opening of one new store with a further two set to open later this year. The Parenting Network’s Baby Bank is now open, providing resources to local families, and the Fratton Together Pantry and Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum are set to open in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the shopping centre was purchased by the council in September 2023, it has looked to turn it into a “dynamic mixed-use space”, providing a mixture of office spaces, co-working environments, and local retail stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "There is some great work happening at The Bridge Centre. I am delighted to welcome our new tenants to the centre. We are committed to supporting our businesses and community organisations as we work together to revitalise Fratton high street"