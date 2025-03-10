The Canvas Printing Company in Fareham to close shop after 16 years of 'countless smiles' and 'support'
The Canvas Printing Company, located in Fareham Shopping Centre, has been bringing memories to life through its printing services for over a decade - but it has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.
Online shopping, reduced footfall, business rates and staff costs have all contributed to the owner’s decision to close the shop. The business, which offers picture and canvas prints, photo restoration and framing services, will continue to trade online and the Portsmouth store will remain open in Cascades Shopping Centre for customers wanting to shop in-store.
Nick Stockdale, owner of The Canvas Printing Company, said: “We want to thank each and every one of you for your support, loyalty, and the countless smiles you’ve brought to our shop over the years. Fareham will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
The closure announcement said that the Fareham site had ‘become part of the furniture’ within the shopping centre and over the years it has said farewell to the likes of M&S and River Island who onced traded in the centre.