The Exchange is holding a soft opening from Tuesday, February 25 with guests invite only for the rest of the week. From Monday, March 3, the doors will open to the general public, with co-owner Kas Miah looking forward to welcoming the community after over a year of planning and renovation since taking over the old Natwest bank.

The News visited the all-day venue on February 13 with the works ongoing. Returning two weeks later the transformation has been completed with the finishing touches being put in place before opening.

Waterlooville’s newest restaurant will be joining a small group of restaurants already well established in the area, including Kassia Lounge in Denmead, Kassia in Drayton, The Pacific in Drayton, and Chandlers deli in Clanfield. While Kas is the founder of the group, The Exchange will be run by co-owners Steph Thomas and Abdul Kalam.

Kas said: “I am very excited to open, it has been one of the most expensive projects we have done but we are proud of it. We want to run the business the best we can and serve the best quality food and service. If we do that then people will come and we just want to build something that we are proud of, and this is it. I know Steph and Kalam will do an amazing job here.”

The venue will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, before turning into a night venue with dancing in the evening. Since it was first announced in early 2024, it has piqued the interest of locals. That interest has been sustained with a number people poking their heads through the door while The News was there to see what the venue looks like.

Kas said: “I know a lot of people in the area and I get a lot of messages on social media asking when are we going to open. There has been so much interest, instead of having an opening day we are having an opening week. We couldn't just invite some people for an opening day so we are doing a soft launch across the week giving everyone the chance to experience the venue.”

Here are 15 pictures of The Exchange as it opens its doors to customers for the first time:

