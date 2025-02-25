Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Waterlooville restaurant is set to open its doors for the first time with locals eager to try out the newest offering in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Exchange is holding a soft opening from Tuesday, February 25 with guests invite only for the rest of the week. From Monday, March 3, the doors will open to the general public, with co-owner Kas Miah looking forward to welcoming the community after over a year of planning and renovation since taking over the old Natwest bank.

The Exchange in London Road, Waterlooville, started its opening week on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. | Sarah Standing

The News visited the all-day venue on February 13 with the works ongoing. Returning two weeks later the transformation has been completed with the finishing touches being put in place before opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterlooville’s newest restaurant will be joining a small group of restaurants already well established in the area, including Kassia Lounge in Denmead, Kassia in Drayton, The Pacific in Drayton, and Chandlers deli in Clanfield. While Kas is the founder of the group, The Exchange will be run by co-owners Steph Thomas and Abdul Kalam.

Kas said: “I am very excited to open, it has been one of the most expensive projects we have done but we are proud of it. We want to run the business the best we can and serve the best quality food and service. If we do that then people will come and we just want to build something that we are proud of, and this is it. I know Steph and Kalam will do an amazing job here.”

Kas Miah, co-owner of The Exchange. is excited to open the doors to the community. | Sarah Standing

The venue will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, before turning into a night venue with dancing in the evening. Since it was first announced in early 2024, it has piqued the interest of locals. That interest has been sustained with a number people poking their heads through the door while The News was there to see what the venue looks like.

Kas said: “I know a lot of people in the area and I get a lot of messages on social media asking when are we going to open. There has been so much interest, instead of having an opening day we are having an opening week. We couldn't just invite some people for an opening day so we are doing a soft launch across the week giving everyone the chance to experience the venue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video embedded in this article for a tour of The Exchange and to hear the full interview with Kas.