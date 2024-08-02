The leader of Portsmouth City Council has heralded the progress of a shopping centre’s redevelopment as vacant units start to fill.

Fratton Bridge Centre in Portsmouth is currently having many of their units refurbished as the council looks to maximise its potential. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7986) | Sarah Standing

The Bridge Centre in Fratton was bought by the council in September 2023 as they looked to reinvigorate it and fill a number of empty units. Recent developments have seen units refurbished and filled with The Parenting Network making one of them its central hub and taking over the adjoining unit to open a baby bank.

As reported in The News last week there are further organisations set to move in as The Fratton Together Pantry gets closer to opening and Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum set to open in the future. Steve Pitts, the leader of Portsmouth City Council, is delighted with the progress made since the council took on the shopping centre.

Cllr Pitt said: “It’s been a really exciting project this one. When we got the centre we knew we wanted bring the units back into use. A lot of the community had complained for years that units within the Bridge Centre had sat empty. We knew we wanted to do that and had some ideas about how that might work and engaged with some community groups, organisations and outreach, but this has massively exceeded our expectations.

“We have already seen Fratton Together take occupation of the new community pantry and make a space outside the Bridge Centre. We also have The Parenting Network and The Baby Hub relocating here right into the heart of a community that really needs that support and that engagement.”

Cllr Pitts believes the centre is the perfect place for community groups and organisation as it occupies a space in the heart of the city and provides a more approachable environment. He said: “You have got great footfall going through here to and from ASDA and a brilliant opportunity to put outreach support right where people can access it. Here it feels more of a democratic space they can walk in to rather than accessing a statutory service. You can make a much bigger impact by doing that in this community which is fantastic.

Steve Pitts (centre right) met with Matt Foster (left), founder and CEO of The Parenting Network, April Gilbert (centre left), chief operating officer at The Parenting Network, and Aidan Lamer (right), economy, transport and planning at Portsmouth City Council. The Parenting Network has been a welcome addition to The Bridge Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7888) | Sarah Standing

The progress does not stop there with so many organisations interested in taking up a unit that there is now a waiting list. Cllr Pitt said: “We have a waiting list now for people wanting to move in and we have other units still to open. There is a STEM (Science, technology, engineering and maths) Hub told through the story of computing which will be opening shortly (Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum). There is more to come and we really hope this is something the local community will continue to respond to because it’s for them.”

Cllr Pit added: “We very much want the people that do come in to become their own community, and to feed off each other and benefit from each others experience. In doing so it will benefit the community even more.”

While the changes have been welcomed by many, one current occupant has felt forced out by the council as reported by The News previously. The Bridge Bookshop has now closed with the owner, Shirley Lunn, looking for options away from the Bridge Centre. The former unit where Icy Spicy used to reside has been refurbished and offered to Shirley, alongside additional storage in a nearby building, but it was deemed inappropriate by the book shop owner.

Cllr Pitt confirmed that the book shop’s unit is integral for them to be able to provide the community services they want to be able to offer. He said: “The offer is still there for them to take up the unit with additional stock space on offer to them.

“The current unit they are occupying is vital for office space conversion to make it possible for us to have all these other organisations in here paying lower than market rates. What we are trying to do is help the community, but we also have to make sure we do that without actually losing money, and this will enable us to do that.”