Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gym Group, which also has a site in Fratton, has announced the opening of a new gym in Locks Heath.

It comes after a planning application for the centre was approved by Fareham Borough Council in May.

The 11,000 sq foot site in Southampton Road is part of a mixed-use development close to B&Q and a Smyths Toy Store.

A The Gym Group centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit was built in the 1980s and was home to Allied Carpets before being split into two in 1994.

The gym is in the part that used to house Harveys furniture store, which closed in 2017.

The opening comes as part of the firm’s mission to open new sites across the UK to increase people’s accessibility to health and fitness.

Residents can sign up to the gym, where they will have 24/7 access to high spec equipment, free parking and the support of eight highly-skilled trainers. The Gym Group’s LIVE IT members will be able to enjoy the benefits of their multi-site membership with nearby sites in Southampton and Portsmouth.

Oliver Tester, property acquisition director, said: ‘Following the success of recent openings across the country, we are excited to be providing affordable, inclusive fitness to the people of Fareham.

‘Locks Heath is conveniently located between Southampton and Portsmouth, offering a wealth of options for our members.