Here are 34 photographs from the annual Junior Leaders’ Field Gun Competition at HMS Collingwood yesterday.

In addition to the Armed Forces, crews competed from the Sea Cadets and University Technical Colleges (UTC) from across the country.

Building on The Team Works and emphasising the training theme, the teams came into the competition with little or no prior experience of Field Gun and only had one week to train, with the finals taking place today in front of friends and family and personnel across the base.

Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer HMS Collingwood, said: ‘Junior Leaders is so much more than a competition. Whilst the competition is an inevitable focus, the event is a week-long immense experience for young people, in a Naval environment to learn about themselves, their crew mates and leadership and teamwork skills. This is a unique event that reflects the core ethos and values of the Services. What a brilliant result for the Victory Squadron Crew. BZ to them all.’

In a blistering final it was our very own Victory Squadron crew that took the Trophy, beating HMS UTC Portsmouth, the Royal Engineers, the Royal Artillery and UTC Portsmouth. Physical Training

Instructor ‘Alfie’ Hitchcock was their Mentor and Number 2 Trainer and he said: ‘I am ecstatic for the crew. Some of them didn’t know one end of the gun from the other when we started on Monday, but they pulled it together. I am so proud of them. We also won the Fastest Time trophy.’

Junior Leaders Competition Trophies. Picture: Keith Woodland

Victory Squadron, winners of the Junior Leaders field gun competition. Picture: Keith Woodland

The winners - Victory Squadron Picture: Keith Woodland

BAE Systems Picture: Keith Woodland