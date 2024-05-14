Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Punters will have to wait just a few more days for a popular pub to re-open.

The Lord Arthur Lee pub in West Street, Fareham.

The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, was sold by JD Wetherspoon to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd, which had planned to open the pub last Friday before a suspicious incident delayed the opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New landlord Steven Smith was left “sad” when he found beer lines were cut in three different places with booze pouring from the ceiling after the pub was purchased on May 3. It led to the opening being delayed after the pub was left in a “right state” and needed work to fix the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported in The News, Mr Smith said: “Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing we cannot open until Friday of next week hopefully.”

Mr Smith has today confirmed to The News the pub will be opening on Friday. A social media post on Monday had also confirmed the opening. It read: “We are overly excited to announce that we will be opening this Friday (May 17). We are sorry for the delay in opening.”

Mr Smith said new beers, a coat of paint and 10 TV screens are being added to the pub, with visitors being able to watch Sky Sports. The previously unused upstairs area will have several pool tables and dart boards added to it in the coming months.