Confirmed: The Lord Arthur Lee pub in Fareham opening date after delays - when
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, was sold by JD Wetherspoon to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd, which had planned to open the pub last Friday before a suspicious incident delayed the opening.
New landlord Steven Smith was left “sad” when he found beer lines were cut in three different places with booze pouring from the ceiling after the pub was purchased on May 3. It led to the opening being delayed after the pub was left in a “right state” and needed work to fix the issues.
As previously reported in The News, Mr Smith said: “Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing we cannot open until Friday of next week hopefully.”
Mr Smith has today confirmed to The News the pub will be opening on Friday. A social media post on Monday had also confirmed the opening. It read: “We are overly excited to announce that we will be opening this Friday (May 17). We are sorry for the delay in opening.”
Mr Smith said new beers, a coat of paint and 10 TV screens are being added to the pub, with visitors being able to watch Sky Sports. The previously unused upstairs area will have several pool tables and dart boards added to it in the coming months.
Customers will be able to get breakfast at 8am with lunch served at midday, and dinner up to 9pm. A Sunday roast will be available every Sunday from midday to 8pm alongside the normal menu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.