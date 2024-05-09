Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Fareham pub recently sold by Wetherspoons has had its reopening pushed back after beer pumps were suspiciously cut - resulting in beer pouring from the ceiling.

The Lord Arthur Lee in Fareham

The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street was supposed to be reopening on Friday (May 10) after Wetherspoons sold the profitable venue to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd, which took over on May 3.

But new landlord Steven Smith told The News he has been left “sad” after having to put back the reopening by around a week after the beer lines were mysteriously cut in three different places after they bought the pub. “We were hoping to open on Friday but we’ve had a stumbling block after the beer lines were cut. We’ve had beer pouring from the ceiling leaving the pub in a right state,” he said.

“I’m not sure whether it is malicious or not but we need to get people in to sort it out. Heineken only installed the beer pumps not long ago. Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing we cannot open until Friday of next week hopefully.

“We’ve got a high mortgage so we need to get it open as quickly as possible. It’s sad what has happened but we’re doing our best to sort it out. We’ve had lots of people coming to the door and we’ve had to tell them we’re not opening until next week now.”

Steven said they have made some minor changes to the pub with new beers, a lick of paint and 10 new TV screens where punters can watch Sky Sports. He also intends to open the previously unused upstairs area with several pool tables and dart boards in the coming months. A quiz night and roast dinners on Sunday are also planned.

“It was a successful business under Wetherspoons and we are looking to keep things similar with food and cheap drinks. The pub will be more of a traditional pub,” Steven said. “We’re looking forward to opening up the upstairs which is as big as the downstairs but has not been used before.”