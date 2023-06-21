The Maypole on Hayling Island announces the official reopening date following new management
The Maypole has recently been taken over by Sophie Costas who has already proved to locals that she is dedicated to making her mark in the food and drink industry after opening up her own pie, mash and liquor shop. The pub will be re-opening on Saturday (June 24) with the fun day taking place from midday until 10pm where families can expect a day of fun with a bouncy castle, a DJ, a live band and food and drink.
Sophie had her eye on The Maypole and has attempted to become the landlady twice previously, but now that she has finally secured her dream she is determined to give the venue a new lease of life. She will be incorporating the success of her first business and bringing pie, mash and liquor to the menu alongside a traditional home made pub grub.