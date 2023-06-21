The Maypole has recently been taken over by Sophie Costas who has already proved to locals that she is dedicated to making her mark in the food and drink industry after opening up her own pie, mash and liquor shop. The pub will be re-opening on Saturday (June 24) with the fun day taking place from midday until 10pm where families can expect a day of fun with a bouncy castle, a DJ, a live band and food and drink.