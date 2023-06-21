News you can trust since 1877
The Maypole on Hayling Island announces the official reopening date following new management

A family fun day is taking place this weekend to celebrate the new management of a Hayling Island pub.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

The Maypole has recently been taken over by Sophie Costas who has already proved to locals that she is dedicated to making her mark in the food and drink industry after opening up her own pie, mash and liquor shop. The pub will be re-opening on Saturday (June 24) with the fun day taking place from midday until 10pm where families can expect a day of fun with a bouncy castle, a DJ, a live band and food and drink.

Sophie had her eye on The Maypole and has attempted to become the landlady twice previously, but now that she has finally secured her dream she is determined to give the venue a new lease of life. She will be incorporating the success of her first business and bringing pie, mash and liquor to the menu alongside a traditional home made pub grub.

The Maypole is reopening this weekend. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe Maypole is reopening this weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie CostasThe Maypole in Hayling Island has been taken over by Sophie Costas who already owns and runs Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop. Pictured: Sophie Costas
