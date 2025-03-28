Local entrepreneurs and businesses gathered at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 for the 25th edition of the annual The News Business Excellence Awards. The black-tie gala event provided a platform to showcase the incredible businesses that are thriving in our community and beyond.

While tumultuous business and economic conditions have become the norm over the past few years, all the businesses nominated for awards have seen their drive, determination, and passion enable them to succeed.

With 17 awards handed out overall, from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year, it was an inspiring evening with a room packed full of talent.

SLR Recruitment Solutions took home overall business of the year while Mountjoy Ltd collected the large business of the year award. 2024 was a huge year for The D Day Story with the 80th anniversary events putting a spotlight on it with the nation watching. Its endeavours in reaching out to wider local audiences through pop-up shops and working with young people saw the judges award it the visitor attraction/event of the year.

There was a special end to the evening with the outstanding contribution to business award going to an unsuspecting LuLu Whitmore, director of Love Southsea. Described as “an entrepreneur extraordinaire”, “a force of nature” and a “masterful social media queen”, Lulu was taken aback having not known she had been put forward for the award.

With the 25th edition of The News Business Excellence Awards at an end, editor in chief, Mark Waldron reflected on the night. He said: “It was a fantastic evening and great to share in the joy of the winners who all thoroughly deserved their honours, particularly as the competition was so tough this year.

“The winners who took the stage were the best of the best but everyone who was nominated was a winner tonight. I want to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, the judges, and to everyone involved in making these awards happen.”

This year’s event supporters were the Guildhall Trust, PETA, The University of Portsmouth, and Flamingo Boss, with Fair Ways as our charity partner. The Drinks Reception at the Gala Dinner is sponsored by the South East England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

Pictures of the evening and the winners can be found below:

