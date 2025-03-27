The News Business Excellence Awards 2025: Winners revealed including BH Live, The D Day Story, Liquid Friday and Mountjoy Ltd

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 23:38 BST
It was a night of celebration as Portsmouth businesses from across various industries and sectors came together to toast the years’ achievements.

Local entrepreneurs and businesses gathered at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 for the 25th edition of the annual The News Business Excellence Awards. The black-tie gala event provided a platform to showcase the incredible businesses that are thriving in our community and beyond.

While tumultuous business and economic conditions have become the norm over the past few years, all the businesses nominated for awards have seen their drive, determination, and passion enable them to succeed.

With 17 awards handed out overall, from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year, it was an inspiring evening with a room packed full of talent.

SLR Recruitment Solutions took home overall business of the year while Mountjoy Ltd collected the large business of the year award. 2024 was a huge year for The D Day Story with the 80th anniversary events putting a spotlight on it with the nation watching. Its endeavours in reaching out to wider local audiences through pop-up shops and working with young people saw the judges award it the visitor attraction/event of the year.

The winners of The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 celebrate on stage on Thursday, March 27. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-364)placeholder image
The winners of The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 celebrate on stage on Thursday, March 27. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-364) | Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog

There was a special end to the evening with the outstanding contribution to business award going to an unsuspecting LuLu Whitmore, director of Love Southsea. Described as “an entrepreneur extraordinaire”, “a force of nature” and a “masterful social media queen”, Lulu was taken aback having not known she had been put forward for the award.

With the 25th edition of The News Business Excellence Awards at an end, editor in chief, Mark Waldron reflected on the night. He said: “It was a fantastic evening and great to share in the joy of the winners who all thoroughly deserved their honours, particularly as the competition was so tough this year.

“The winners who took the stage were the best of the best but everyone who was nominated was a winner tonight. I want to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, the judges, and to everyone involved in making these awards happen.”

This year’s event supporters were the Guildhall Trust, PETA, The University of Portsmouth, and Flamingo Boss, with Fair Ways as our charity partner. The Drinks Reception at the Gala Dinner is sponsored by the South East England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

The full list of the winners can be found below:

Start-up Business of the Year: Portasauna

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Portsmouth City Council: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year: Barnbrook Systems Limited

Global Business of the Year sponsored by radweb: CTS Europe

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Matilda Tucker from Parker Meggitt

Retailer of the Year: Westlands Farm Shop

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year: BH Live

Visitor Attraction/Event of the Year sponsored by Wighlink Ferries: The D Day Story

Sustainable Business of the Year: Charlotte Cornelius Jewellery Design

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben O’Nion

Community Business of the Year: Silver Lining Convergence

Employer of the Year: Liquid Friday

Entrepreneur of the Year: Jodie Goodchild, Jodie Goodchild Limited

Medium Business of the Year: WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Large Business of the Year: Mountjoy Ltd

Overall Business of the Year: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Outstanding Contribution to Business: Louise Whitmore

