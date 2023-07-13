This year’s spectacular sculpture in front of Goodwood House celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, as they become the first manufacturer to create the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature for the fourth time.

The Festival of Speed gets underway today and runs until Sunday, July 16 with a four-day celebration of motoring featuring displays of cars and bikes taking on the hill runs, action areas, exhibitions, interactive experiences, a Red Arrows display and a whole host of cars on display.

For the full programme of events visit the Goodwood website here.

