News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Goodwood Festival of Speed central feature is unveiled

The Central Feature has been unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed as the four-day motoring spectacular gets underway today (Thursday, July 13).
By Kelly Brown
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This year’s spectacular sculpture in front of Goodwood House celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, as they become the first manufacturer to create the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature for the fourth time.

The Festival of Speed gets underway today and runs until Sunday, July 16 with a four-day celebration of motoring featuring displays of cars and bikes taking on the hill runs, action areas, exhibitions, interactive experiences, a Red Arrows display and a whole host of cars on display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the full programme of events visit the Goodwood website here.

This year’s Central Feature celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, as they become the first manufacturer to create the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature for the fourth timeThis year’s Central Feature celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, as they become the first manufacturer to create the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature for the fourth time
This year’s Central Feature celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, as they become the first manufacturer to create the Festival of Speed’s Central Feature for the fourth time
Most Popular

    Stars of the motor racing world will also be in attendance four current F1 drivers, world champions Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Jenson Button and Emerson Fittipaldi.

    Related topics:StarsPorscheRed Arrows