Things to do in Portsmouth: Visit Portsmouth releases 'Walkable Portsmouth' route taking visitors to attractions like the Historic Dockyard, Southsea Castle and Hotwalls Studios

Visit Portsmouth has released a walking route to help people maximise and day out in the city and see the best sights on offer.

By Joe Buncle
Published 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route takes its followers from the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the seafront in Southsea taking in some outstanding attractions along the way. You can find the full details of the itinerary – and make use of the Visit Portsmouth’s itinerary planner tool – on the Visit Portsmouth website.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: I visited the city's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church

Here are 11 scenic sights you can visit while following the ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route:

The walking route begins with a visit to Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, which is home to several maritime attractions. Here, you can visit Lord Nelson's famous ship the HMS Victory, The Mary Rose Museum and The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth. Attractions start at £24 per adult and £19 per child.

2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

The walking route begins with a visit to Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, which is home to several maritime attractions. Here, you can visit Lord Nelson's famous ship the HMS Victory, The Mary Rose Museum and The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth. Attractions start at £24 per adult and £19 per child. Photo: BasPhoto

Home to more than 90 shops, restaurants and bars, Gunwharf Quays is the next stop on the route. It makes an ideal destination for those looking to visit outlet stores and high-end brands.

3. Gunwharf Quays

Home to more than 90 shops, restaurants and bars, Gunwharf Quays is the next stop on the route. It makes an ideal destination for those looking to visit outlet stores and high-end brands. Photo: Shaun Roster

Within Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth's landmark is the next attraction on offer. Entry to the tower costs £14.75 for adults and £11.50 for children aged 4-15. Ascending to the viewing platform will reward visitors with a vista encompassing Portsmouth, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight. Picture: Stacey Johns

4. Spinnaker Tower

Within Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth's landmark is the next attraction on offer. Entry to the tower costs £14.75 for adults and £11.50 for children aged 4-15. Ascending to the viewing platform will reward visitors with a vista encompassing Portsmouth, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight. Picture: Stacey Johns Photo: -

