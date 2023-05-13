Things to do in Portsmouth: Visit Portsmouth releases 'Walkable Portsmouth' route taking visitors to attractions like the Historic Dockyard, Southsea Castle and Hotwalls Studios
Visit Portsmouth has released a walking route to help people maximise and day out in the city and see the best sights on offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST
The ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route takes its followers from the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the seafront in Southsea taking in some outstanding attractions along the way. You can find the full details of the itinerary – and make use of the Visit Portsmouth’s itinerary planner tool – on the Visit Portsmouth website.
NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: I visited the city's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church
Here are 11 scenic sights you can visit while following the ‘Walkable Portsmouth’ route:
Page 1 of 3