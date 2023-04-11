The Post-Mortem Live is returning in late 2023 and promises an engaging and stomach-churning experience for visitors. Based on the British and American serial killers Dennis Nilsen and Jefferey Dahmer, true crime fans will be taking part in the dissection of the final victim of fictional murderer Jack Brewer.

Here is all you need to know about the show and how to get tickets:

What is The Post Mortem Live show?

Picture from a previous Post Mortem Live Show at The Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The concept originally appeared on Dragon’s Den, where people can get up close and personal with dissections and true crime stories inspired by real cases. Visitors will be the attendees working alongside nationally acclaimed Human Anatomist Sam Piri and his clinical crew.

The medical professionals will be using the same forensic tests and pathology dissections that were used in the identification of Nilsen and Dahmer’s victims. People will get to see dismembered limbs, mass trauma and decomposing remains during the post-mortem.

Links to Jefferey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen

Post-Mortem Live The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, from January 15-19, 2023.

The TV series based on the Milwaukee Cannibal captivated audiences despite the shocking cases and graphic detail. Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Dennis Nilsen is Dahmer’s Scottish counterpart. The serial killer and necrophile killed at least 12 young men and boys 1978 and 1983 in London.

Mr Piri said the show will have elements from both of those cases. He said: ‘The Netflix series last year gripped the nation and the shocking crimes carried out by Dahmer, and Nilsen here in the UK, are quite similar.

‘Next year’s show is packed with the same core academic material to teach about the human body, but alongside an interesting case that focuses on the activity of a fictional serial killer and how the scientific method can catch, evidence and bring justice for the victims and their families.

‘We have blended together both the Nilsen and Dahmer killings to build a story that promises to grip attendees from start to finish. A teaser this year is looking into the world of cannibalism from a psychological perspective but also how forensics and pathology can come together to ensure justice is served.

‘Put it this way, there’s going to be some stomach churning interactive activities in this dissection experience.’

How to get tickets?

The show will open with the body of a missing woman found dead in a flat in London. Visitors will have the goal of joining the dots to link this case to other murders.

The tour has over 200 live shows across the UK and starts on September 30, 2023 – taking place until March 31, 2024. Portsmouth shows are being held between December 16 and 17.