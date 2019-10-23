This is the new store opening in Gunwharf Quays tomorrow

Have your say

A NEW store is due to open in Gunwharf Quays tomorrow.

Puma, an international sports brands, is set to become the latest addition to the Portsmouth shopping centre with its store featuring athleisure streetwear, sport-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories.

To celebrate its opening, Puma is offering an additional 20 per cent off apparel and footwear when customers spend £50 in store between October 24 and 27.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are so excited to welcome Puma to the centre.

‘The new store at Gunwharf Quays will give our guests the opportunity to update their look for less. With an extra 20 percent off outlet prices now is the time to update your wardrobe with the latest Puma athleisure wear, or kick start your Christmas shopping season in style.’

Puma will be located in Sirius Avenue near to the Michael Kors store.

For more information, please visit gunwharf-quays.com