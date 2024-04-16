Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The News understands that Three Joes sourdough pizza restaurant at Fareham Shopping Centre shut suddenly at about 2pm this afternoon (April 16), with staff informed shortly beforehand during an impromptu meeting called at midday.

20-year-old Henry Smith, who started as a kitchen porter at the eatery in 2019 and worked his way up to the position of kitchen supervisor, said that he was “disappointed” when he and his colleagues were told they were no longer employed.

Henry said: “I’ve got future plans and I’m a university student - working alongside my studies has really helped. It’s not the best situation. Everyone was stressed, anxious and there was a bit of anger there as well.”

Henry said that his sister worked at the chain’s Chichester site, and staff their had a similar experience - also being told the restaurant would suddenly shut.

He said that staff were told rent prices had made keeping the sites running unprofitable. He added that, prior to the closure this afternoon, the eatery was busy with customers served up until shortly before the doors closed for the last time. The former kitchen supervisor was told by management that he could possibly transfer to Three Joes in Winchester, but this would not be logistically feasible.

He added: “I have given up so much to work there. My social life, I was there all through Covid - to have that shoved back in your face is a kick in the teeth.”

Henry mentioned that one Fareham colleague, who had also worked at the restaurant for almost five years, was “nearly in tears” during the meeting.