Time is running out in the search for the best in the business from across the Portsmouth area as the deadline approaches to enter our annual News Business Excellence Awards.

The awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in and around the city and are now in their 25th year. With a whole range of categories to enter from start-up businesses to sustainable businesses, there are a whole cross section of awards which companies can put themselves forward for.

Editor Kelly Brown said: “We are seeking entries from a cross section of businesses who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.

“But our awards also recognise individuals who are at the heart and soul of the companies in our community which play such an important part in our local economy, not to mention as employers to our local residents.

“With awards recognising entrepreneurs, those who have a real place in our community and of course our keen apprentices there really is so much to celebrate – so get your entries in!”

Nominations close on February 9 after which shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a glittering black tie gala awards at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 hosted by Morning Show Presenter Mark Collins at Nation Radio for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

To enter visit www.nationalworldevents.com/pnba-2025/, and for more details contact Linda Pritchard on email at [email protected] or call 07837 308 942.

Here are the categories

Large Business of the Year (50+ staff) - This category recognises outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 50 or more.

Medium Business of the Year (10-49 staff) Sponsored by Landsec/Gunwharf Quays - This award will recognise outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 49 or fewer

Small Business of the Year (1-9 staff) Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council - This award recognises outstanding performance by a company which has a workforce of nine or fewer and been operating for two years or more

Employer of the Year - This award recognises the businesses that have shown commitment to the development and welfare of its people

Startup business of the Year - This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years and have gone from 0 to to 100mph

Global Business of the Year - This award celebrates UK companies expanding or launching operations overseas

Manufacturing /Engineering Business of the Year - This award recognises a business that can demonstrate an efficient and innovative approach to manufacturing or engineering by adapting to the changing marketplace.

Retail Business of the Year - This category recognises a retailer - whether online, 'bricks and mortar' or a mix of both - that has adapted to a changing marketplace and is excelling in its field.

Visitor Attraction/ Event of the Year Sponsored by Wightlink - This award celebrates the outstanding contribution of a local attraction or event in drawing visitors to the area.

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year - To celebrate a business in the cultural/leisure sector which is enhancing the quality of life in the Portsmouth area that has adapted to the changing marketplace.

Sustainability Award - This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business

Business in the Community Award - This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year - This award will recognise any apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor.

Entrepreneur of the Year - This award celebrates an imaginative and creative business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - This category recognises the success of a young entrepreneur, aged between 16 and 24. Their business can be in any sector but entrants must demonstrate that they have made a difference. This could be within their sector, for the community, for the environment or any other area of business

Outstanding Contribution to Business - To celebrate someone who has made a real difference to business and the economy in the Portsmouth area. Although nominations are welcomed, the winner is picked by the core judging panel who consider personal success, success within the person's business (if applicable) as well as success and influence within the wider economy.

Overall Business of the Year - The winner of this category is chosen by the Core Panel from the winners of the other categories open for nomination

This year’s event supporters are the Guildhall Trust and PETA, with Fair Ways our charity partner. The Drinks Reception at the Gala Dinner is sponsored by the South East England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network